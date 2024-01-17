Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 140,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

