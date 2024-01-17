CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 543 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

