CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

