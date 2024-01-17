CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

