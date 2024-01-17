CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

