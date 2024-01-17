CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,191 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

