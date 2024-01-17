CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,522 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61. The company has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.