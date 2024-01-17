CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,535 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,468 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

