CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 321 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 786,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

