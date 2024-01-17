CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 864 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,025,000 after buying an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after buying an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,420,000 after buying an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,426,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

