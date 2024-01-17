CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7,958.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

