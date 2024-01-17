CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

