Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083,532 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.6% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 231,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 99,620 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $619,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

