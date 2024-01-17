Colgate-Palmolive (CL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 61 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 163.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

