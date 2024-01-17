Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.58. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 366,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.