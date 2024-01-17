Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 581,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 238,250 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 866,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 526,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,312,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

