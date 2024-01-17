Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 160 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $243.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

