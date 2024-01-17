Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Constellium worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Constellium by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Constellium by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.