CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,927 shares of company stock worth $69,942,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $286.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $290.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4,770.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.