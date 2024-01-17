CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 15th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$137.48 million for the quarter.
