Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.78. 13,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 22,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Free Report) by 827.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

