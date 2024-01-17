Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Down 2.2%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.78. 13,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 22,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Get Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Free Report) by 827.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.