Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

