Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Short Interest Update

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRON

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,541 shares of company stock worth $12,560,433 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.