Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

NYSE:DG opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

