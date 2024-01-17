Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $412.76 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.