DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

