e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $132.42 Average PT from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.42.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $163.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.