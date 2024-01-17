Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $91.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

