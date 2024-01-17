Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $91.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.19.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
EMN opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.