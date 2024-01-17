Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.80

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.28. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1,097,800 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an "underperform" rating and a $11.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 877,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $14,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

