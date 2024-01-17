Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

