Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Shares Down 2.1%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Electrolux Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
Electrolux Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
