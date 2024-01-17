Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.16. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 171,400 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $349.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $274.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 2,002.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,354.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

