ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 18,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 23,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MJUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

