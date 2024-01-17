ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 18,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 23,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Get ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

About ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.