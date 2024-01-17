Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of EXC opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

