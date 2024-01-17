FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,827 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 169,118 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 4,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $245.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

