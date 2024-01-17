Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 4,753 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $298.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.79 and a 200-day moving average of $295.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

