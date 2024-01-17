Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 342 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,798 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CFR opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

