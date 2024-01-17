Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $438.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

