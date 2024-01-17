Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 10.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 150.0% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,669.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,624.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2,553.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,968 shares of company stock valued at $45,836,497 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

