Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.22 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

