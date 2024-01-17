Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.25 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 51.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 336,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.