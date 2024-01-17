Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

