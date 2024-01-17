Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.81 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after buying an additional 147,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

