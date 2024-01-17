Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.37 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

