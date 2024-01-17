Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $220.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $229.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

