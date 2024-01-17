Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $94.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

