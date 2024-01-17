Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

