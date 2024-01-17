Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

